Sr. Assumpta (Christina) Burke, Waterford City & Cahir

Sisters of St. John of God, Dummore Rd, Waterford City and formerly of Ruska, Cahir.

Sr. Assumpta died peacefully in the gentle care of her loving community on the Dunmore Road, Waterford.

Pre-deceased by her brother Liam and sister Mary, she will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Kitty (Keating), brother Phil, nephews, nieces, extended family, and her Sisters in the Congregation of St. John of God.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday morning at St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby Cahir at 10:30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Burke family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

