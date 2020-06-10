Sr Annunciata Hayes, Two-Mile-Borris

Sr. Annunciata Hayes

Presentation Convent, Parnell St, Kilkenny and late of Leigh, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Died June 9th 2020 (peacefully) at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her parents Martin and Mary Anne, brothers Tommie, Mick and Dan, sisters Ciss, Hannie and Margaret, nephews, nieces, her Presentation Community, grand nephews, grand nieces, extended family and friends. May Sr Annunciata Rest in Peace.

Owing to government and H.S.E guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral will be held for immediate family only. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the section below.

