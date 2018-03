Sr. Angela Hennessy,

Holy Rosary Sisters, Bettystown, late of Ardmayle Cashel, Nigeria, USA and Kenya.

Evening prayer at Holy Rosary Convent Westpark, Artane, Dublin at 4.30 pm. on Thursday.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.00 am. in St. Brendan’s Church Coolock, followed by burial at Dardistown cemetery.

Mass will be offered in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan, at 7.30 pm. on Saturday