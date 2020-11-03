Sr Alberta O’Doherty, England & Loughmore

Sr. Alberta O’Doherty

Convent of Mercy, Clacton on Sea, England. Formerly of Lisheenataggart, Loughmore, Templemore. In her 99th year.

Funeral taking place in Clacton on Sea, England at 11.45 on Wednesday 4th November.

Burial afterwards at Burrf Road Cemetery in England.

