Sighle Dunne nee Slattery. Puckane & Coolbawn

Prospect Puckane and late of Kilbiller Coolbawn.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Mick, sister Susan and brothers Tommy & John. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Michael & Willie. Brothers in law, Sisters in law. Nephews, nieces cousins kind neighbours relatives and friends. May Sighle Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place with requiem mass for Sighle on Sunday in Puckane Church at 1 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Kilbarron Old Graveyard.

