Shaun Hilmi, Nenagh

Beechwood, Nenagh.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a family funeral will take place.

Shaun’s funeral cortege will leave Beechwood this Monday at 12.30 arriving at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Requiem mass at 1 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who would like to have attended the mass but cannot may view it on the Church livestream at nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2FM.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Milford Hospice.

The family thank you for your understanding and support at this sad time, messages of condolence can be left for the family on the link below.

