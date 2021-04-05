Shane Christopher Middleton, Nenagh

Shane Christopher Middleton

St. Conlon’s Road, Nenagh, April 4th 2021, Humanitarian Aid Worker, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his brother Daragh.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, parents Chris and Mary, brother Cathal, sister-in-law Marion, his adored niece and goddaughter Sadhbh, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Shane will take place on Wednesday 7th, departing from his home at 12.30pm to arrive for 1pm Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by private cremation.

Those who are unable to attend the mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

The service in Shannon Crematorium will be at 4pm and can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com and enter the password SM16OH from 3.55pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

House private please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

