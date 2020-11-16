Sergeant Niall O’Halloran, Cahir

Kilmalogue, Cahir.

On the 14th of November, 2020.

Very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Sandra (Cooney), son Richard, parents Séan and Nellie, brothers Tomas, David, Shane and Michael, sisters Eleanor, Joanne and Emily, mother in law Eileen, brothers in law Paul and Adrian, sisters in law Linda, June and Catherine aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, his colleagues in An Garda Síochána, neighbours and friends.

Niall’s funeral cortége will leave his home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Nicholas Church Grange for mass at 12noon followed by burial in the new cemetery Grange. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice. Please adhere to all current Covid 19 guidelines.

