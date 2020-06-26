Seánie Power, Killaloe

34 Crossroads, Killaloe.

Peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Declan, John, Mark, and daughter Valerie, and sisters Joan Kelly and Mary Crowley.

In accordance with government guidelines, a family funeral mass will take place on Sunday at 11 o’clock.

Burial immediately afterwards in Reilig Lua, Killaloe.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Milford Homecare Team.

