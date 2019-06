Stoneyhurst, Dooradoyle, Limerick, late of Knocklong Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday evening from 5 to 7pm.

Funeral will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Knocklong on Friday for 12noon Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.