Sean (Scrapper) Phelan, Borrisokane

Mill Street, Borrisokane.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home Borrisokane. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, brother Pj, sisters Nancy, Sadie and recently deceased Teresa. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Annemarie, Partner John and treasured grandson Jack, brother’s Mikie and Liam, sisters Maura and Biddy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral arriving to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, on Thursday morning at 10:45am, via Mill Street / Main Street, for private family funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the Nenagh road cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

The funeral mass will be streamed live on https://m.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish/profile

https://www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane/

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to the guidelines. Social distancing must be adhered to and no physical contact allowed.

