Sean Ryan, Nenagh

Dernasling, Ardcroney, Nenagh.

Passed away peacefully at his home in his 90th year.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, Sons Brendan, Oliver and John. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret Mary McAdams, son Eamonn, brothers Gerard and Paul, sisters Peggy (Spillane) and Joan (Leenane). Sadly missed by his brothers Tony and Pat, sisters Maureen (Heffernan), Ena (Slevin), and Noreen (Mullins) daughters in law Michele, Anne and Brigid, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place.

Requiem mass for Sean will take place on Friday 26th March at 12 o’clock in St. Flannan’s Church Ardcroney with burial afterwards.

The mass will be live-streamed on Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and compliance with restrictions regarding handshaking and social distance at this difficult time.

Condolences may be left in the section below.

House strictly private please. Family flowers only.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence