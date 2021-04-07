Sean O’Dwyer, Two Mile Borris & Thurles

Sean O’Dwyer

Leigh, Two Mile Borris and formerly Bohernanave, Thurles. Peacefully. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Fenor Hill Care Facility Urlingford.

Predeceased by his wife Nancy (née Woodlock), daughter Rita, sister Biddy and brother Denis. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Joan, Ann and Sinead, sons Michael, John and Kieran, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law. nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines Sean’s funeral is private.

Sean’s funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday 9th April at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

