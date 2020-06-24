Sean O’Dwyer

Rathkea, Tipperary – 23rd June 2020 – peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen (neé O’Brien – Pallasbeg), daughters Theresa & Bríd, son Eamonn, brother Dan (Athy), sisters Anne (Hennessy-Shronell), Mary (Neill-Dublin) & Martina (Ryan-Cashel), brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-niece, relatives Fr Michael & Bill O’Dwyer, cousins, extended family, wonderful neighbours & friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Due to current restrictions a private family mass will take place at the Church of the Assumption, Lattin at 11.30am on Friday (June 26th). Burial immediately afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to Brothers of Charity or Motor Neuron Association of Ireland.

