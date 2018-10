Clone, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at his residence today, from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

House Private on Monday morning please.

Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation Boxes situated at rear of Church.