Sean Johnson, Killenaule

Monslatt, Killenaule

Reposing at O’Connell’s funeral home Killenaule on Monday evening from 5 o clock to 7 o clock.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule at 10.45 on Tuesday morning for funeral mass at 11.

Burial afterwards at River street cemetery.

Please adhere to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence