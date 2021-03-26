Sean Hogan, Clonmel

Oakwood, Glenconnor and late of Marlfield, Clonmel

24th March 2021 suddenly at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his brothers Joe and Paudie, sisters in law, cousin Vera, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Sean Rest in Peace

Sean’s funeral cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown at 10.20am for a private family funeral Mass at 10.30am on Sunday which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 people in the Church. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so on the Condolences section below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence