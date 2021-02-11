Sean Fay, Puckane

Sean Fay

Ballycraggan, Puckane, Nenagh.

Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Chris & Johnny. Will be sadly missed by his loving sister Arlene and his cherished nieces Jessie & Louise and nephew Kieran. Aunts Maureen & Madeline, uncle Willy. extended family relatives, neighbours and his close community of friends in both Tipperary and New York. May Sean Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines a private family funeral will take place.

His Requiem mass will take place in Puckane Church on Saturday at 11 o’clock, followed by burial afterwards in Cloughprior Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may veiw the livestream on the Puckane Facebook page.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

