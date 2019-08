20 Towerhill, Borrisokane.

Reposing on Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main St, Borrisokane from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to SS Peter and Paul’s Church Borrisokane for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Heart Foundation.