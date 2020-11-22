Sean Clifford, Nenagh

Yewston, Nenagh.

Tragically after an accident. 20/11/2020. Predeceased by his beloved parents John & Helen. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Kevin and sisters Pauline & Susan. Brother in law Andy and his Goddaughter Phoebe. Extended family relatives kind neighbours and his many friends. May Sean Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding Covid-19. No handshaking and wear face coverings in the funeral home. A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm.

