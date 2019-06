Emill, Cloughjordan

Reposing at St Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin on Friday evening from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Funeral arriving to St Michael and Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday morning at 11.45 for Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations to the Tipperary Parkinson’s Association.

House private on Saturday morning please.