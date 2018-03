Rearcross, Newport, and late of Carhue, Upperchurch.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 4 o’clock to 8 o’ clock.

Removal Thursday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross for Requiem Mass at 11.30.

Burial afterwards to new Cemetery, Rearcross.

House private on Thursday morning please.