Seamus Ryan (Andrew), Birdhill

Annaholty, Birdhill.

January 10th 2021 peacefully at St. Joseph’s hospital Nenagh.

Deeply regretted by his cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11.30 which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM.

Burial afterwards in Stradbally cemetery Castleconnell.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

