Ros Villa, Brittas Road, Thurles,

Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Saturday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Arriving at the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave on Sunday morning at 10.45 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Thurles Cameo Care.