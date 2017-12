Formerly The Cresent, Stradavoher, Thurles.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans’ Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles this Saturday from 4.30 to 6.30, arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7 o’clock.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.