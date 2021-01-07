Sarah McLoughlin (nee Treacy), Thurles

Formerly “The Shop”, Littleton, Thurles.

Peacefully, in her 95th year. In the loving care of Angela, Kieran, Sarah and Kevin. Predeceased by her husband Mick, her sisters Mamie (Bannon) and Norie (Kirwan), her brother Michael.

Will be sadly missed by her daughter Angela, son Leonard, adoring grandchildren Sarah, Kevin, Rían and Odhrán, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Karina, sister-in-law Mary (Treacy), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Following government guidelines; Sarah’s funeral cortége will leave her residence (Ballinamona, Two Mile Borris) on Sunday, 10th January, at 11.15am to arrive at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton at 11.30am, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the church.

The Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/littleton.

