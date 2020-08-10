Sarah Harty (née Lonergan), Toomevara and Dublin

Late of Firhouse, Dublin and formerly of Toomevara.

Peacefully on the 7th of August 2020, in the care of the wonderful staff at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of Paddy and loving mother to P.J. and Donal; Sarah will be very sadly missed by her husband, sons, brother Donal, her sister Eileen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and all her extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place in the coming days. Those who would have wished to attend the funeral but cannot, may leave a message of sympathy for the family in the “condolence” section below this notice. No Flowers Please. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01)406-1000.

