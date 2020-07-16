Sarah Greene, Roscrea

Grange, Carrig Hill, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her father James and nephew Olly.

Deeply regretted by her loving mother Bridget, sisters Bríd and Eilís, brother-in-law Francis, nephew Mikey, aunts, uncles, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings Sarah’s Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. Her remains will leave her residence on Friday morning at 11.30 approximately – down Carrig Hill and Convent Hill and in through the Belfry – arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

The mass will be streamed on www.stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

