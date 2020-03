Cooraclevin, Dunkerrin.

In her 92nd year.

Due to the HSE Covid 19 guidelines the Funeral Service in St Mary’s Church of Ireland Dunkerrin at 2 o’clock on Tuesday and interment afterwards in the new cemetery Dunkerrin will be confined to family and relatives only.

House private please

The family is very grateful for your co-operation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a later date.