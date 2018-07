Coolanga, Rossmore, Cashel and formerly of Garnakilka, Upperchurch.

Reposing at her home in Coolanga on Wednesday evening from 4 to 8 o’clock.

Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu to the Hospice Movement.