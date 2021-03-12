Sara ‘Sally’ Barry, Ballynonty

Sara ‘Sally’ Barry

Earls Hill, Ballynonty, Thurles.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry on Sunday morning at 10.15am for private funeral mass at 10.30am.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on funeralslive.ie/sara-sally-barry

