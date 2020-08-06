Samuel “Sam” Powell, Nenagh

Whitebarns, Ballinaclough, Nenagh.

Suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Nancy & Henry.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Marian and cherished family Maria, William & Sinead. Daughter in law Helen, son in law Noel and also by Ron. Grandchildren Jack, Annie and James. Brothers in law, sisters in law, his cousins Lily, Kathleen, Eileen and Thomas. Relatives kind neighbours and many friends.

Requiem mass for family and relatives takes place this Sunday in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines at 1 o’clock followed by burial in Killnanaeve Graveyard.

The funeral mass can be viewed live on rhealy.ie/funeral

