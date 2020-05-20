Samuel (Sam) McLoughney, Toomevara

Samuel (Sam) McLoughney

Main St, Toomevara, Co.Tipperary.

19/5/20 Peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his beloved brother Oliver. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances and cherished family Deirdre, Monica, Samantha, Caroline and Joey. Sister Anne, Grandchildren Sophia, Ethan, Isabelle, Cathal, Caolan, Cillian and Aoibhin, Sons in law John, Walter, Alan and Vincent, daughter in law Fiona, sisters in law Julia, Olive & Catherine, brother in law Kieran, cousins neighbours relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Due to current restrictions, a private family mass will take place on Thursday with burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery at approx 12.30.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people.