Sally Harvey nee McMahon,

Scanlan park, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick formerly of Annaholty, Birdhill.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell Wednesday from 6.30 p.m. with removal at 8.30 p.m. to St. Flannan’s Church Killaloe.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 29th at 11 a.m., burial afterwards in St. Flannan’s cemetery Killaloe.