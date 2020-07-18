Sally Gaffney, neé Boyle, Cloughjordan and Dublin

Ashlawn Nursing Home, Cloughjordan and late of Chapelizod, Dublin 20.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, daughters Majella and Denise, and son Declan. Also her sons-in-law Junaid and Philip, daughter-in-law Tara, grandchildren, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arriving at Saints Michael and John’s Church, Cloughjordan on Monday for 12 noon requiem mass and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those attending are being urged to adhere to government advice and guidelines.

