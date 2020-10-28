Sadie Devaney, Ballycommon & Cloughjordan

Sadie Devaney, nee Burns.

Monsea, Ballycommon, Nenagh and formerly of Templemore Road, Cloughjordan.

October 28th 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded bey her loving family, predeceased by her husband Eddie, daughter Philomena, son-in-law Michael Delaney, her parents Thomas and Ellen, brothers Chris, Jim, Paddy, Tommy, Billy, Mick, Joe and Tony, sisters May, Kit and Nellie. Sadly missed by her loving family, Maria (Delaney), Joseph and Eamon, granddaughter Sarah, daughters-in-law Catherine and Fionnuala, sisters-in-law Peggy and Jane, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Sadie will take place on Friday 30th in St. Mary’s Church, Carrig (Ballycommon), at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

May Sadie Rest in Peace.

