Ruth McGarry, Drangan

Ruth McGarry (née Wilson)

Rathkenny, Drangan, Thurles, Co Tipperary, September 27th 2020.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Úna, son in law Brian, grand daughter Emma, her brother Kevin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government restrictions on numbers attending the services, the Funeral will be for family and close friends. The Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, on Wednesday at 11 o clock followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

