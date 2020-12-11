Rosemary “Marie” Hogan, Killimor

Lurgan, Killimor, Co Galway.

Private family funeral mass in St Brendan’s Church, Mullagh, Co Galway on Saturday at 1pm followed by burial in Terryglass cemetery.

Family flowers only by request – donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence