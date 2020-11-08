Ronan O’Dwyer, Littleton

Ballymurreen, Littleton

Very sadly missed by his parents Mandy and Brendan, brothers Ben, Adam and Dayle, sister Isabell, grandparents, Frances, Mary and Benny, his girlfriend Tara, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. guidelines, Ronan’s Funeral mass St. Kevin’s Church Littleton on Wednesday at 11:30.

Burial afterwards to Ballymurreen Cemetery.

Ronan’s funeral mass will be live streamed on https://moycarkeyborris.ie/live-feed/.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on the condolence link below.

Due to Covid-19 Restrictions parking will be available at O’Dwyer’s Transport.

Donations if desired to Adolescent Mental Health Services.

