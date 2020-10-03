Rody Shanahan, Upperchurch

Dooree Milestone, Upperchurch, Thurles.

Rody’s funeral mass will take place on Sunday at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Due to govt restrictions the numbers are limited to 50 people in the church.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence