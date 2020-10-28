Rody Ryan, Roscrea

Rody Ryan

Castleholdings, Dublin Road, Roscrea.

27-10-2020. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers Michael, Jack and Denis sisters Nance, Marguerite, Eileen and Mai. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Donal, Denis, Brendan, Rory and Conor daughters Marguerite and Brianne, brother Donal, sister Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to government guidelines Rody’s Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only (25 people). A private removal will take place on Thursday morning at (approx.11.15 travelling down Church St., up Castle St., down Rosemary St., and in through the Belfry) arriving at St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery. Rody’s Funeral Mass can be viewed at stcronanscluster.ie.

