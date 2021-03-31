Rody Hayes, O’Briensbridge

Cappakey, O’Briensbridge, Co. Clare.

Peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital.

Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Jack.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Hanna (Keane) and Liz (Murnane), brothers in law Michael and Tim, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the government restrictions on Covid 19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Rody’s Funeral will be private on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Flannan’s Church, Killaloe with burial afterwards in Relig Lua, Killaloe.

