Rodger Ryan (Rody), Cork and Thurles

Highfield Avenue, Cork City and formerly Kilcommon Village, Thurles

Peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

Dearly beloved brother of Michael. Deeply mourned by his brother, relatives and friends.

Following government restrictions; a private funeral Mass will take place in Holycross Abbey on Thursday 4th February at 11.30am, followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery.

Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church.

Roger’s funeral Mass will be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

