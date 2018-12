Mitchel Street, Thurles and formerly Galbally, Co Limerick.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday evening from 4 to 6.30 arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7 o’clock.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to Milford Care Centre and Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.