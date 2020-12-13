Robert Cyril Stanley, Kilkenny

Glenwood House, Woodsgift, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at Doyle’s funeral home Urlingford on Monday evening from 5.30 until 7.

Removal takes place on Tuesday to St. Mary’s church Johnstown, arriving for funeral service at 1pm followed by burial in Killermogh cemetery, Ballacolla, County Laois.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence