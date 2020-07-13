Rita Shiels, neé Cahill, Limerick and Thurles

Dooneen Road, Woodview Park, Limerick, formerly of Shyan Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles.

On July 12th 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of Jimmy. Dearly loved mother of Aedín, Conor and Fiona (Keating). Cherished nanny to Aisling, Aoife and Colin. Predeceased by her sister Carmel Maher and brother Dick Cahill. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Niall, sister Mary (Buckley, Thurles), brother Matt (London) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends especially Maura and Mary.

A private Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Wednesday (15th July 2020) at 11.30 am in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Please wear bright colours to celebrate Rita’s life.

Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors.

