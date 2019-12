Heywood Drive, Cashel Road, Clonmel and late of Glenbrien, Co. Wexford.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.45pm to St Oliver’s Church.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in Gambonsfield Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul.