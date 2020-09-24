Richard Ryan (Bishop), Borrisoleigh & Thurles

Richard Ryan (Bishop)

Mount George, Borrisoleigh and formerly Kennedy Park, Thurles.

Predeceased by his mother Kitty and sister Siobhan. Will be sadly missed by his father Tommy, sisters Margaret, Maureen and AnnMarie, brothers Jim and Gerard, nephews, nieces, brothers in law Mick and Benji, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 25th September from 5pm to 7pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings).

Arriving to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 26th September for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Due to government restrictions numbers are restricted in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie .

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence