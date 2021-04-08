Richard Kennedy, Newcastle

Richard Kennedy

Suir View, Newcastle, Clonmel.

Due to current restrictions on numbers attending funeral ceremonies, Richard’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in Our Lady of the Assumption Church Newcastle followed by cremation at The island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork.

We suggest using the condolence page on the RIP.ie website as an option to offer your messages of comfort and sympathy to the family.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service at www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and clicking the Newcastle tab.

Family flowers only please.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

