Richard Dick Tobin, Carrick-on-Suir

Glenbower, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Died 30th January 2021

Sadly Missed By His loving wife Anna, sons Richard and Michael John, Daughter Stasia, Pre deceased by his daughter Mary, grandchildren Patrick, Richard, John, Annemarie, Eoghan, Angela, Maeve and Kathlyn, Brother Pete, sister Bethy, Sister in law, sons in law and Partners great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends may he rest in peace.

Arriving for funeral mass in Ballyneale Church on Monday the 1st February 2021 at 11am Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines, Dick’s funeral and burial will take place privately for immediate family.

We suggest using the online condolence page below to offer your sympathies.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence